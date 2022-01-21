Giants hire Joe Schoen as GM

Getty Images

Joe Schoen is the next General Manager of the New York Giants.

Schoen has officially been hired, the team announced.

Formerly the Bills’ assistant general manager, Schoen was the first candidate to be brought in for a second interview, which was a good indication that the Giants considered him their favorite candidate.

The 42-year-old Schoen got a job as a ticket office intern with the Panthers in 2000 after finishing a college football career at DePauw University, and he has had various jobs around the league ever since. He has spent the last five years with the Bills and has previously been in the Dolphins’ front office.