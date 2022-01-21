Harvey Langi signs contract extension with Patriots

Getty Images

Linebacker Harvey Langi will be staying with the Patriots.

Agent Kenny Zuckerman announced that his client signed a contract extension with New England on Friday. Langi was set to become an unrestricted free agent in March and no terms of the new deal were announced.

Langi appeared in seven games during the regular season and then went on injured reserve with a knee injury. He was designated to return in December, but never returned to action.

He had three tackles in those appearances and saw most of his playing time on special teams. That was also the case when he was with the Jets during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

UPDATE 3:13 p.m. ET: Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that it is a one-year extension for Langi.