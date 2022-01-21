Jalen Ramsey: I welcome the challenges that come with facing the Bucs

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey wanted to make the All-Pro team at multiple spots this year because of his ability to cover players while playing inside or outside in the team’s defense, but the makeup of the All-Pro team doesn’t allow for that.

Ramsey will get a chance to continue making an argument that things should play out that way when the Rams meet the Buccaneers on Sunday. He’s expected to spend time covering wide receiver Mike Evans on the outside and flip inside to take on tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate over the course of the game.

Covering different positions calls for different approaches and Ramsey said he welcomes the opportunity to show the diverse skills he brings to the field.

“It’s just covering different body types,” Ramsey said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles TImes. “It’s a little bit different of a feel, I guess you would say, that’s probably it. . . . Film study has to be elite this week to make sure that I know exactly kind of what route concepts I’ll get with other guys and how I should play it, and how I should be on the same page with my safeties and the rest of the secondary. You know how I feel about challenges: I welcome them, and I’m excited for that challenge however many times that may or may not happen.”

Ramsey and the rest of the Rams defense were able to handle what the Bucs threw at them in the regular season. That game was at home, but there’s little reason to think Ramsey’s confidence will be shaken by trying to do the same thing on the road this weekend.