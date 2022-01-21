Joe Schoen: We’ll cast a wide net to find the right head coach

Getty Images

The Giants have hired Joe Schoen as their new General Manager and he won’t be easing into the job.

Schoen’s hiring is the first of two major moves the Giants had to make to kick off their offseason. The other one is to find a head coach who can work with Schoen to build a team that ends a streak of five straight losing seasons and wins a playoff game for the first time in more than a decade.

“Now, the work begins,” Schoen said in a statement. “My immediate focus is to hire a head coach, with who I will work in lockstep with to create a collaborative environment for our football operations. We will cast a wide net, it can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players. On the personnel side, we will begin to evaluate our roster and prepare for the draft and free agency. Our goal is to build a roster that will be competitive, have depth, and most importantly, win football games.”

While Schoen is looking to cast a wide net, he won’t have to dig too deep for two candidates. Schoen comes to the Giants from the Bills and their offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier are on the interview lists for other teams looking for a coach right now. The Giants haven’t put in a request to speak to either, but it would come as no surprise if that’s part of the search process.