Louisiana woman accused of defrauding retired NFL players’ healthcare fund

Getty Images

Toni Charles, a Louisiana woman who had a child with former NFL defensive lineman Norman Hand, has been accused of defrauding a healthcare fund for retired NFL players and their dependents.

According to the Associated Press, Charles is accused of submitting false claims to the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Reimbursement Account Plan on behalf of Hand’s son to the tune of nearly $60,000.

Charles was arrested on charges of theft of more than $25,000 and forgery. The Upshaw fund allegedly reimbursed Charles for false claims submitted on behalf of their son in 2018.

Hand played 10 years in the NFL for the Miami Dolphins, San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants. He died at the age of 37 in 2010 due to heart disease.

Former Saints receiver Joe Horn, who played with Hand in New Orleans, pleaded guilty to defrauding the same fund in 2019.