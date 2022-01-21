NFL eliminates daily testing for unvaccinated players

Posted by Charean Williams on January 21, 2022, 7:17 PM EST
The NFL is eliminating the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players for the remainder of the postseason, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

In a memo to the eight remaining playoff teams, the league announced it is doing away with required daily COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated players. Only about a dozen unvaccinated players on the playoff teams have not tested positive for the virus, according to Pelissero, so those are the only players affected by the change to testing cadence.

Those unvaccinated players now join vaccinated players in testing for COVID-19 only if experiencing symptoms or are included in random testing.

Previously, unvaccinated players who tested positive for the virus were given a 90-day test “holiday” before resuming daily testing. Under the previous rules, Aaron Rodgers, an unvaccinated player who tested positive for COVID-19 in November, would have had to resume daily testing two days after the NFC Championship Game if the Packers qualified for the Super Bowl. Now, he won’t.

Players on a 90-day test “holiday” will have to test for COVID-19 if experiencing symptoms, Pelissero adds.

The NFL had only three players test positive for the virus this week, according to Howard Balzer of allcardinals.com. Bills defensive tackle Eli Ankou, who is on the practice squad, Titans cornerback Greg Mabin and Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie, who is on injured reserve, were the only players to test positive this week.

  4. This whole policy has been a joke. Zero NFL players have died from Covid. This is just the common cold now.

  5. Good. Covid is now endemic. Never going away. Learn to live with the risk, like the flu. If you’re frightened, get vaccinated and live normally, if not, live normally.

  7. Somebody check on Florio, he can’t be happy knowing there is very little chance Rodgers misses the Super Bowl due to being unvaccinated now

  9. singularitynow says:
    January 21, 2022 at 7:23 pm

    the nfl is telling players there health isn’t as important money.

    ———————————————————————

    No, the NFL is saying that Covid has become something on the lines of influenza. Were you thinking NFL players should be tested daily for influenza in 2019? If not, why not? Thousands of Americans died in 2019 due to influenza. The answer is because we are capable of balancing risks.

  12. Why would a player have to undergo testing if he’s on injured reserve? The only reasoning for that would be to keep him out of the facilities completely if he tests positive.

  13. 95% of the league is vaccinated plus with the upcoming playoffs/superbowl, it’s an obvious business decision to halt testing….

  14. Gawd there are STILL idiots out there spewing the “it’s just a cold” garbage?!?

  15. How conveinvent to lax all of the rules AFTER the playoffs are in effect. It’s clear decisions are made with money. There are a few teams that deserve to be in the playoffs but got hit with “covid protocol” regulations that decimated their starting rosters despite the team being over 95% vaccinated. The NFL makes a conspiracy theorist’s job easy. TOO easy.

  16. singularitynow says:
    January 21, 2022 at 7:23 pm
    the nfl is telling players there health isn’t as important money.

    ————————————————

    No….. The players are telling the NFL We want our money

  17. We need to move on to heal just like we did after Sept. 11. Life stopped for a while then America moved on.

  18. I want the Pack to win the superbowl but this reeks as something done to make sure Rodgers is not held out, and I don’t like it for that reason.

    Still, people comparing this to the flu, even with omicron, just do not know or care about actual numbers. Omicron is killing more people than the flu.

    “More than 5,000 people across the U.S. died of COVID the last week of 2021. That’s more than three times the number of people — 1,626 — who succumbed to influenza during the deadliest week of the alarming 2017-18 flu season.”

  19. singularitynow says:
    January 21, 2022 at 7:23 pm
    the nfl is telling players there health isn’t as important money.

    —————————————————————

    That’s ridiculous and tired. Constant testing is not helping any player’s health. Do we test for the common cold? Do we test for the flu constantly? The entire point of testing was to try to stop the spread. That has utterly failed in every conceivable way. Absolutely nothing we have done has slowed or stop the spread of the virus…not masks, not testing, not vaccines. That’s because it’s almost impossible to do. We are very slowly starting to do what we should have done from the beginning: protect the vulnerable with distancing and vaccines. Deploy therapeutics and prevention through good health. It’s about time the NFL draft it’s useless protocols. They were never anything more than theater.

  20. So, the guy on the ventilator asked the nurse to turn up the game because he couldn’t hear it.

