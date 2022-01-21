NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores for AFC, NFC Divisional round games

The 2021 NFL regular season has come to an end and the 2022 postseason is underway. Eight teams remain in the Divisional round entering next weekend. Teams left in the NFL playoffs include: Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
Get the full NFL playoff schedule for 2022 below including TV channels, kickoff times, how to watch information and more. Plus, check back for final scores, results and analysis for every AFC and NFC playoff game.
2022 NFL Playoff Bracket
2022 NFL Playoff Schedule
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 22
(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
Sunday, January 23
(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC, Peacock
(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
Championship Round
AFC Championship Game
- Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022
- Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
NFC Championship Game
- Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
Super Bowl LV
AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion
- Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: NBC, Peacock
2022 NFL Playoff Scores and Results
Super Wild Card Weekend
Saturday, January 15
(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals
- Final score: Bengals 26, Raiders 19
- Recap: Bengals end long playoff drought with 26-19 win over Raiders
(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills
- Final score: Bills 47, Patriots 17
- Recap: Bills dominate Patriots 47-17 to open playoff run
Sunday, January 16
(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Final score: Buccaneers 31, Eagles 15
- Recap: Buccaneers begin their title defense with destruction of Eagles
(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys
- Final score: 49ers 23, Cowboys 17
- Recap: 49ers hold on for dramatic 23-17 upset of Cowboys
(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs
- Final score: Chiefs 42, Steelers 21
- Recap: Chiefs advance with dominant 42-21 victory over Steelers
Monday, January 17
(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams
- Final score: Rams 34, Cardinals 11
- Recap: Rams advance by thrashing Cardinals 34-11 on Monday night
