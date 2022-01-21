Nick Bosa clears concussion protocol, will play

Getty Images

“He’s baaaack,” the 49ers tweeted with video of Nick Bosa.

The team announced that the defensive end has cleared concussion protocol and will play Saturday against the Packers.

Bosa was listed as questionable on Thursday’s status report, but coach Kyle Shanahan said it was “looking good” for Bosa to play after a full practice. Bosa, indeed, will return this week after exiting the injury report.

Bosa played only 23 of 72 snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Cowboys but had a half sack of Dak Prescott before departing.

Bosa made a career-high 15.5 sacks in his third season. His 21 tackles for loss led the league, and he also totaled 52 tackles, 32 quarterback hits and four forced fumbles.

The 49ers also announced they have elevated cornerback Darqueze Dennard and linebacker Mark Nzeocha for the divisional round game.