Packers activate Whitney Mercilus, Za’Darius Smith

Getty Images

The Packers defense will be getting a pair of reinforcements on the edge for Saturday’s game against the 49ers.

The team announced on Friday that Whitney Mercilus and Za'Darius Smith have both been activated from injured reserve. The team also activated wide receiver Randall Cobb on Thursday.

Mercilus has not played since injuring his biceps in Week 10. He had five tackles and a sack in four games with the Packers after being acquired in a trade with the Texans.

Smith had back surgery after playing in the season opener, so he’s had an even longer layoff. Both players will join Rashan Gary and Preston Smith as options to set the edge of the defense this weekend.

The Packers made room for the two defenders by releasing defensive lineman Jack Heflin and cornerback Isaac Yiadom.