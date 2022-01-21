Rams designate Darrell Henderson, Sebastian Joseph-Day to return from IR

Getty Images

The Rams are getting some reinforcements back at practice.

Los Angeles announced on Friday that running back Darrell Henderson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, and defensive back Robert Rochell have all been designated to return from injured reserve.

Henderson began the season as Los Angeles’ starting running back after Cam Akers tore his Achilles in July. Henderson has been out since the Rams’ Week 16 win over Minnesota with an MCL sprain. He had 668 yards rushing with five touchdowns and 176 yards receiving with three touchdowns in 12 games.

Joseph-Day suffered a pectoral injury that required surgery midseason. He started seven games for the Rams this year, recording a career-high 3.0 sacks.

A fourth-round pick out of Central Arkansas in the spring, Rochell appeared in 11 games with five starts before a chest injury landed him on IR. He recorded an interception, a fumble recovery, and four passes defensed as a rookie.

While it’s unlikely any of the three players would appear in Sunday’s game, the Rams have 21 days to activate the three players should they advance in the postseason.