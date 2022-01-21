Randall Cobb: Great things happen when I come back from injuries

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is set to return to the team’s lineup for Saturday night’s game against the 49ers after missing more than a month after core muscle surgery and that could turn out to be a very good thing for the Packers.

Cobb missed 10 games during the 2013 season with a leg injury, but returned for the final week of the regular season and caught two touchdowns in a win over the Bears that made Green Bay the NFC North champions. In 2016, missed the final weeks of the regular season before returning to catch three touchdowns in a playoff win over the Giants.

“Unfortunately I’ve dealt with injuries throughout my career, but every time I come back from one something great happens,” Cobb said, via the team’s website. “So hopefully we keep that streak going.”

Cobb returned to the Packers this season because quarterback Aaron Rodgers values him as a player he can rely on in a key spot. Those previous returns from injury illustrate why Rodgers feels that way and Saturday could bring another reminder of his knack for making big plays in big moments.