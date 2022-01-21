Ravens part ways with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale

Getty Images

The Ravens will have a new defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

The team released a statement from head coach John Harbaugh on Friday that announced the departure of Don “Wink” Martindale.

“After several productive conversations, Don and I have agreed to move forward in separate directions,” Harbaugh said. “We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done. Don has been a major contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago. He has done a great job. Now it is time to pursue other opportunities. Sometimes the moment comes, and it’s the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore.”

Martindale joined the Ravens in 2012 as their linebackers coach and moved into the coordinator role in 2018. The Ravens finished 19th in points allowed and 25th in yards allowed this season, both of which were the lowest rankings since Martindale became the team’s coordinator.