Report: Chargers interviewed Giants assistant Anthony Blevins for special teams coordinator

The Chargers’ search for a new special teams coordinator includes a pair of candidates from Joe Judge’s final staff with the Giants.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the Chargers interviewed Giants assistant linebackers and assistant special teams coach Anthony Blevins for the opening. The Chargers fired Derius Swinton last week and they’ve also interviewed Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey this week.

Blevins has spent the last four seasons with the Giants and he worked with defensive backs in 2020 before moving on to linebackers this season. He worked as a special teams assistant with the Cardinals for five years before joining the Giants.

Blevins will also be coaching the linebackers for the West team at this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl.