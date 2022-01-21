Report: Jim Caldwell declined interview requests with Vikings, Raiders

Getty Images

Former Lions and Colts coach Jim Caldwell has had two interviews during the current cycle. He could have had at least two more.

Via Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, Caldwell has declined opportunities to interview for current vacancies in Minnesota and Las Vegas.

This could mean that Caldwell believes he’ll be getting the job in Chicago or Jacksonville. It also could mean that he isn’t interested in coaching the Vikings or the Raiders, or that maybe he didn’t regard it as a real interview but an opportunity to pick his brain, as some interviews can be.

Graziano adds that Caldwell is already reaching out to candidates for his coaching staff. This doesn’t mean he’s definitely getting a job; smart and prepared coaches line up the members of their staff in advance of accepting the job.

If Caldwell, 66, will indeed be accepting a job in the current cycle, it will be with the Bears or Jaguars. Both teams could do (and have done) worse. He took the Colts to the Super Bowl in his first season as head coach, and he led the Lions to three winning seasons in four years.