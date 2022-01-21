Saints are “disturbed” by failure of penalties called against their opponents

Posted by Mike Florio on January 21, 2022, 7:48 PM EST
New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
For every team that is impacted negatively by a penalty called against it, another team benefits. And when teams complain about excessive penalties called against them, the teams that benefit from fouls called against opponents never say a word.

The Saints have something to say, at least privately for now, about the extent to which NFL officials have called fouls against the teams are playing. Via Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, the Saints have finished 30th, 31st, 32nd, and tied for 31st in penalties called (both accepted and declined) against their opponents in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 20201. Four straight seasons.

The most significant non-call of the past four seasons came three years ago yesterday, when officials inexplicably failed to call defensive pass interference against the Rams, after cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman wiped out Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis before the ball arrived in the closing minutes of the NFC Championship.

Per Triplett, no other team has finished that low in three straight years since 2001. The Packers, from 1970 through 1973, finished in the bottom three of opponents’ accepted penalties.

Triplett writes that the Saints declined to comment on this trend, but he reports that the team is “aware and disturbed” by what transpired.

Michael Silver (who likely wouldn’t have commented on the issue while employed and paid by the league office) notes that there’s a “0.007725 percent chance of this happening.” He opines that the Saints should be “furious.”

As best we can tell, the Saints are closer to furious than disturbed. It suggests that, for whatever reason, game officials have a bias against the Saints when it comes to calling penalties on the teams they are playing.

If it’s a coincidence, it’s one hell of a coincidence. If it’s not a coincidence, well, perhaps Congress should be addressing more than the Washington Football Team workplace misconduct investigation.

12 responses to “Saints are “disturbed” by failure of penalties called against their opponents

  2. Could be a statistical outlier, data doesn’t always tell the story. However 3 years is a good span to judge by. Im torn in 2 directions. 1 if you’re a Saints fan I’d say you’re allowed to scream at the walls and fume over this and scream conspiracy!! 2. However I must admit I’m so sick and tired of hearing wah wah wah the refs did it, it was their fault not ours that this falls on deaf ears with me. Perhaps it’s because I’m a Lions fan and not a Saints fan but this elicits no outrage from me.

  6. Without getting to analytical, I would just say it seems like the more teams that play in blowout games the less is called in these games. All the teams in the list have either been offensively good or offensively awful, *the jets for example.

    I think that’s where I’d investigate more to rule these possibilities out.

  7. Before commenting on this report I would like to know where their division opponents ranked in penalties committed during the same period, as those games made up 37.5% of their schedule.

  9. Also a defense that dives at knees like the Saints are probably going to be perceived as the bad guys whether intentionally or not.

  11. I’d also be interested in how many times each season the Saints had more penalties/yards than their opponent – and how that stacks up with other teams. If a team (say the Raiders or Cowboys) routinely have more penalties called on them than their opponent, then suddenly play a “cleaner” game against the Saints – that’s weird.

  12. Or it could be coaching and undisciplined players? Nah has to be a conspiracy theory…Anyone who has watched a saints game has likely seen a blatantly obvious penalty called on CJ Gardner-Johnson and announcers commenting how he’s physical and so forth and you see it multiple times, well with that style comes the penalties.

