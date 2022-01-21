Sean McVay hopes “great teammate” Odell Beckham remains with Rams in 2022

Getty Images

When Odell Beckham signed a one-year contract with the Rams this season, it came after he had forced his way out of Cleveland and burned some bridges. But in Los Angeles, he’s made nothing but a positive impression.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said today that Beckham has been a “great teammate,” according to Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

McVay added that he’s hoping Beckham, who is slated to become a free agent in March, remains with the Rams in 2022.

It will be interesting to see how much money the Rams are willing to spend to keep Beckham. In 2018 Beckham signed a contract that made him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history at the time, and he certainly won’t get that kind of money this offseason. But Beckham’s performance with the Rams may be enough to earn him a significant contract, from them or someone else — which may have been his goal when he forced his way out of Cleveland.