Texans hope someone else will interview Josh McCown

USA TODAY Sports

The Texans interviewed long-time NFL quarterback Josh McCown for the head-coaching job a year ago, despite the fact that McCown has no experience coaching college or pro football, in any capacity. They’ve interviewed him again this year, despite the fact that (checks notes) McCown still has no experience coaching college or pro football, in any capacity.

There’s building chatter in league circles that the Texans really want to hire McCown. Some in the media possibly have been enlisted to spin the notion that it’s not as crazy as it sounds. (It is.)

The Texans apparently know they need more than a supportive tweet from one of G.M. Nick Caserio’s reporter-friends. They believe they need, as we hear it, another team to interview McCown in order to legitimate and normalize the notion of McCown going straight to the job of head coach, despite having no experience coaching college or pro football, in any capacity.

Will someone do it? Maybe. Many favors are traded in the NFL, for many different reasons. What if, for example, the Jaguars decide to do a solid for McCown’s agent, Mike McCartney, who also represents Michigan pass rusher Asa Hutchinson? How long does it take? Two hours? The time spent could help set the right tone for the inevitable Hutchinson contract talks.

The point for now is that the Texans are seriously considering hiring McCown, despite no coaching experience at the college or pro level, in any capacity. And maybe they will.

If it works, great. If it doesn’t, they can always fire him after a year, citing “philosophical differences.”