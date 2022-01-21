Texans hope someone else will interview Josh McCown

The Texans interviewed long-time NFL quarterback Josh McCown for the head-coaching job a year ago, despite the fact that McCown has no experience coaching college or pro football, in any capacity. They’ve interviewed him again this year, despite the fact that (checks notes) McCown still has no experience coaching college or pro football, in any capacity.

There’s building chatter in league circles that the Texans really want to hire McCown. Some in the media possibly have been enlisted to spin the notion that it’s not as crazy as it sounds. (It is.)

The Texans apparently know they need more than a supportive tweet from one of G.M. Nick Caserio’s reporter-friends. They believe they need, as we hear it, another team to interview McCown in order to legitimate and normalize the notion of McCown going straight to the job of head coach, despite having no experience coaching college or pro football, in any capacity.

Will someone do it? Maybe. Many favors are traded in the NFL, for many different reasons. What if, for example, the Jaguars decide to do a solid for McCown’s agent, Mike McCartney, who also represents Michigan pass rusher Asa Hutchinson? How long does it take? Two hours? The time spent could help set the right tone for the inevitable Hutchinson contract talks.

The point for now is that the Texans are seriously considering hiring McCown, despite no coaching experience at the college or pro level, in any capacity. And maybe they will.

If it works, great. If it doesn’t, they can always fire him after a year, citing “philosophical differences.”

  3. Just what the doctor ordered – a down-trodden franchise hiring a head coach with no coaching experience, not even at the high school or middle school level. Should be quite the staff he’ll be able to put together – I’m sure lots of assistants will love to move to Houston … for a year.

  4. Could be a great hire- there is no one who doesn’t love this guy’s approach to the game. But yeah, it’s a tall order to hire a guy with no experience.

  5. The reason the Texans want to hire him is because he’s an evangelical Christian, not because of his coaching chops. Easterby was a chaplain with no front office experience who was given his job by the man who inherited his father’s team and wealth and whose main focus is the church, not the Texans.

    So you have a devout christian hiring a chaplain who may hire an evangelist. What any of this has to do with football is beyond me.

  6. If the Texans believe he is so good, then why not consider him for a role on the team instead of getting in way over his head as a head coach? Hire him as a QB coach and allow him to learn the ropes.

  8. This is pure insanity. Are the Texans actually just a Madden Franchise Mode being run by a 12 year old? If they want to hire McCown (will he get the whole entire year like what’s-his-face did?) they should hire him and accept that they have only themselves to blame. Pretending that some other team is interested is just a bizarre play-acting exercise.

    Sometimes it’s hard to pick which franchise is the most dysfunctional. And when they fire McCown next year they’ll blame HIM, rather than being honest with themselves that they, the decision makers, are the problem. Find a stray kitten in Houston and hire it as head coach. It has as much business in that position as anyone with zero coaching experience.

    Nothing but respect for McCown – this really has nothing to do with him. NFL HC is not a “pick up and play” or “learn as you go” job. Bad teams give their revolving-door head coaches 1-2 years, at most, to turn their bad team around. As if those expectations are ever reasonable.

  12. If this is true, any team in the Texans division should gladly oblige and have Josh in for a cup of coffee. Why not encourage them to make this questionable hire?

  13. As soon as Doug Peterson gets another chance at a head coach, he will hire him. He is high on him for some reason!

  14. Cal McNair has to be a weak person to basically let a glorified team chaplain to take over his organization. I’m sure that this will work well.

  15. It’s not a big deal. Whoever Caserio hires will be little more than his puppet. Caserio is the one pulling the strings. I don’t see why anyone would agree to take a job in that organization with Caserio in charge. Anyone he hires will get all the blame then get fired. It’s a great way to ruin a career though.

  17. Jaguars should interview McCown not as a favor to the Texans but as a favor to themselves. Why wouldn’t you want a team in your division hiring someone with no experience?

  21. All the Patriots disciples have all the coaching experience in the world. Actually, the best. How’s that worked out? As a giants fan, I can tell you….not good.

  22. This makes zero sense and is destined for abject failure. Experience matters in football, and in life. Almost all the coaches who eventually became great or even very good were mentored for years under other greats as either assistant coaches and/or players. Think about it:

    Lombardi- Giants in the 1950s
    Landry- Giants in the 1950s
    Shula-Paul Brown
    Walsh-Paul Brown
    Noll-Shula’s DC and played for Paul Brown
    Gibbs-Don Coryell
    Belichick-Parcells and Ted Marchibroda
    Reid-Holmgren and the Walsh/49er tree

    Sure, there are occasional exceptions, but the percentages are pretty low. This is an elite, elite job. How stupid can the Texans be?

  23. Hire him as QB Coach and let him work his way up. Hire Leslie Frazier as the HC. He has HC experience with a good year taking a 3-win team to 10 wins. Got fired after a bad year and went back to being a DC, most recently with the Bills. This past year leading the Bills to be the # 1 Defense. Frazier is a guy who has earned his chance. McCown should do the same.

  25. Deshaun Watson has done some stupid things in recent years, but vowing to never again play for the Texans makes him an instant genius!

  26. If McCown is interested in being a head coach, why doesn’t he go out and get some experience at a lower level? Sure, it’s great to be born on third base, but how are you going to get home if you don’t even know how to play the game?

  27. CheeseBurger is right. Interview him, legitimize him by seemingly express interest in him, get him hired by the Texans and that’s one less team you have to compete with for the playoffs.

