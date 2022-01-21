Titans activate Derrick Henry

Getty Images

It’s official: Derrick Henry is back on the Titans’ active roster.

Henry, who had been on injured reserve since suffering a foot injury on October 31, was moved to the active roster this afternoon.

From all indications, Henry will be the Titans’ starting running back tomorrow against the Bengals. It’s probably unrealistic to think Henry will get the kind of workload he got before his injury — he was averaging 30 touches a game, by far the most in the NFL — but he’ll be there.

After earning the No. 1 seed despite an injury-plagued season, the Titans are healthier now than they were at any point during the regular season. The Bengals will be getting the Titans at 100 percent.