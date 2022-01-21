Vikings complete interview with Raheem Morris

Getty Images

The Vikings announced they have completed an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris for their head coaching vacancy.

He is the sixth candidate to interview for the job since the Vikings fired Mike Zimmer on Jan. 10, the third with head coaching experience. The Vikings also have interviewed Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, both of whom have had head coaching stints.

Morris joined the Rams this season. He closed out last season as the interim head coach for the Falcons and went 17-31 over three seasons as the Buccaneers head coach. He was fired after the 2011 season and spent time coaching in Washington before moving on to Atlanta and Los Angeles.

He began his NFL coaching career in 2002 with the Bucs.

The Vikings have narrowed their General Manager search to Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Ryan Poles, both of whom will have second interviews next week.