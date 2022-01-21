Willie Gay will play for Chiefs Sunday

Getty Images

Linebacker Willie Gay was back at Chiefs practice Friday and he will be in their lineup on Sunday.

Gay was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage after an incident at the house of his child’s mother. Gay was accused of breaking a vacuum and damaging other property. Gay pleaded not guilty on Thursday and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said it would be up to head coach Andy Reid if he played against the Bills.

On Friday, Reid told reporters that Gay will be in the lineup.

“I decided that after just hearing some of the information there,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Gay started 11 of the 12 games he played in the regular season and last week’s win over the Steelers. He had 48 tackles and two interceptions in the regular season.