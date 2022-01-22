49ers get on scoreboard, Packers up 7-3

Getty Images

The snow has started falling at Lambeau Field and the 49ers have found their way onto the scoreboard.

After a promising drive late in the first half ended with a Jimmy Garoppolo interception, the 49ers were able to finish the drive by scoring their first points of the evening. Robbie Gould‘s 29-yard field goal cut Green Bay’s lead to 7-3 with just under nine minutes left to play in the first half.

The drive looked like it might be heading for more points, but a facemask penalty on running back Elijah Mitchell and an illegal formation call knocked them back on consecutive plays. They picked up 12 yards on a pass to Deebo Samuel on third down, but Samuel wound up staying down and needing medical attention on the field at the end of the play.

Samuel had a 45-yard kickoff return to set the 49ers up at midfield and then picked up 27 yards to help them move downfield. He walked off the field under his own power, but remained on the sideline and there’s no sign that he’ll be out of the game for the duration. They will be without running back Jeff Wilson as he’s been ruled out with an ankle injury.