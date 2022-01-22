49ers get on scoreboard, Packers up 7-3

Posted by Josh Alper on January 22, 2022, 10:04 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

The snow has started falling at Lambeau Field and the 49ers have found their way onto the scoreboard.

After a promising drive late in the first half ended with a Jimmy Garoppolo interception, the 49ers were able to finish the drive by scoring their first points of the evening. Robbie Gould‘s 29-yard field goal cut Green Bay’s lead to 7-3 with just under nine minutes left to play in the first half.

The drive looked like it might be heading for more points, but a facemask penalty on running back Elijah Mitchell and an illegal formation call knocked them back on consecutive plays. They picked up 12 yards on a pass to Deebo Samuel on third down, but Samuel wound up staying down and needing medical attention on the field at the end of the play.

Samuel had a 45-yard kickoff return to set the 49ers up at midfield and then picked up 27 yards to help them move downfield. He walked off the field under his own power, but remained on the sideline and there’s no sign that he’ll be out of the game for the duration. They will be without running back Jeff Wilson as he’s been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “49ers get on scoreboard, Packers up 7-3

  1. The NFL must make some rule changes.

    If you fail to hike the ball on fourth down, that should be a 15 yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty; any offense has the chance to snap the ball and to kneel on it if they don’t wish to make a play. All too often the Cheese Cheaters are using fourth down as a taunting play trying to induce the defense to jump offsides – that is unethical. If you cannot make the play through playing the down, then you deserve to pay dearly for that play.

    Second, all hair must be secured inside the helmet. Period. Anyone whose hair touches their collar should be disqualified for the game PRIOR to the game starting. Long hair that swings is a danger to other players’ eyesight as that hair swings into face masks and kicks up debris into eyes.

    Third, make any defensive offsides call a dead ball foul and subject only to a five yard penalty – no offensive free plays – another Cheese Cheater unethical taunting conduct.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.