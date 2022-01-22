49ers tie game on blocked punt TD

Getty Images

We’re all tied up with under five minutes left to play at Lambeau Field.

The 49ers offense hasn’t found the end zone all night, but their special teams finally got them a touchdown. Defensive lineman Jordan Willis blocked a Corey Bojorquez punt and Talanoa Hufanga returned the ball six yards for a touchdown.

Robbie Gould‘s extra point tied the score at 10 and silenced the home crowd.

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead should get some credit for setting up the big play. He sacked Aaron Rodgers on third down to force the punt. He also sacked Rodgers to limit the Packers to a field goal on their previous drive.

The reigning and potential NFL MVP will now get a chance to break a tie in the final minutes.