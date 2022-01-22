Aaron Donald fined $10,815 for trying to choke D.J. Humphries

Getty Images

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald received a $10,815 fine from the NFL for unnecessary roughness during the wild card playoff win over the Cardinals.

Donald got into it with Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries on Arizona’s first drive of the second half. The unplesantries ended with Donald trying to choke Humphries before Humphries shoved Donald’s facaemask.

Officials flagged Donald for a 15-yard penalty.

Humphries was not penalized or fined.

It is the second time this season cameras have caught Donald trying to wrap his hands around an opponent’s neck, and the second fine for Donald this season.

The NFL docked Donald $10,300 for trying to choke Packers center Lucas Patrick during their Week 12 game. The All-Pro was not penalized, however.

The league now has fined Donald 11 times for $178,160 in his career, per Spotrac.