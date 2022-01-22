Bears complete interviews with Todd Bowles, Dan Quinn

Getty Images

The Bears interviewed a pair of defensive coordinators with head coaching experience on Saturday.

The team announced that they have completed interviews with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and Cowboys defensive coordinator Daw Quinn as they continue their search for a new head coach.

Both coaches have been on the lists of several teams during this year’s head coaching cycle. Quinn was set to meet with the Vikings, Broncos, and Dolphins this week and the Giants have also requested an interview with him. Bowles has interviewed with the Vikings and Jaguars, whose request to interview Quinn was declined.

Doug Pederson, Brian Flores, Jim Caldwell, Nathaniel Hackett, and Brian Daboll have also interviewed with the Bears since they fired Matt Nagy. They are expected to interview Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as well. Hackett and Daboll are the only candidates without NFL head coaching experience in eight-man group.