Bears set up second interview with Ryan Poles

The Bears interviewed Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles for their General Manager vacancy on Friday and it appears to have gone well.

Poles is set for a second interview with the team early next week. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the interview is currently scheduled for Tuesday.

The Bears aren’t the only NFC North team showing interest in Poles. He’s also set for a second interview with the Vikings next week. Minnesota is also set to interview Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah a second time.

Poles was also one of three finalists for the Giants G.M. job that went to Joe Schoen. Based on how things are going with the Bears and Vikings, Poles may also wind up with a new job before the carousel stops spinning.