Bills promote Josh Thomas, Nick McCloud from practice squad

The Bills added a pair of defensive backs to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

They announced that they have promoted Josh Thomas and Nick McCloud from the practice squad for the game. Both players will revert to the practice squad after the divisional round game is over.

Thomas joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and appeared in two games for the team during his rookie season. He’s spent all of this season on the practice squad.

McCloud was undrafted out of Notre Dame this year and he was claimed off waivers by the Bengals after being part of the Bills’ final cuts in August. He appeared in two games for the Bengals and then returned to the Bills practice squad in November.