Bucs activate Leonard Fournette from injured reserve, waive Le’Veon Bell

The Buccaneers will get running back Leonard Fournette back for Sunday’s divisional round game against the Rams.

The Bucs activated Fournette from injured reserve Saturday, waiving running back Le'Veon Bell in a corresponding move.

They need him with Ronald Jones ruled out for the second consecutive week with an ankle injury. The Bucs got by last week with Ke'Shawn Vaughn playing 36 snaps and Giovani Bernard playing 36 snaps. Vaughn had 19 touches for 62 yards and a touchdown, and Bernard had 18 touches for 83 yards and a score.

Fournette has not played since injuring his hamstring in the Week 15 loss to the Saints. He led the Bucs with 812 yards rushing and eight rushing touchdowns. He also caught 69 passes for 454 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 14 appearances.

In four playoff games last season, Fournette led the team in rushing yards (300), rushing touchdowns (three), scrimmage touches (82), scrimmage yards (448), scrimmage touchdowns (four) and receptions (18). He also became one of just three players in NFL history to record a touchdown in all four of their team’s playoff games in a single postseason.

The Bucs also announced they elevated receiver John Brown and quarterback Ryan Griffin from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.