David Bakhtiari, Marquez Valdes-Scantling out for Packers

Getty Images

The Packers will not have left tackle David Bakhtiari or wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for Saturday night’s game against the 49ers.

Both players are inactive for the divisional round game. Bakhtiari played for the first time all year in Week 18, but missed two of the three practices this week as he continues to have knee trouble after tearing his ACL last year. He was listed as questionable to play.

Valdes-Scantling hurt his back in Week 18 and was listed as doubtful after sitting out the last two practices of the week. The Packers will have cornerback Jaire Alexander, wide receiver Randall Cobb, linebacker Za'Darius Smith, and linebacker Whitney Mercilus back from injured reserve.

Safety Shawn Davis, linebacker Jonathan Garvin, and safety Vernon Scott round out their inactives.

The 49ers listed two players as questionable. Defensive lineman Jordan Willis will play, but cornerback Ambry Thomas is out. Running back Trey Sermon, safety Jarrod Wilson, defensive back Deommodore Lenoir, linebacker Marcell Harris, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, and offensive lineman Jaylon Moore are also inactive for the Niners.