Derrick Henry looking to add to an already impressive playoff résumé

Titans running back Derrick Henry is trying to add to an already impressive playoff résumé today against the Bengals.

Henry’s average of 111.7 rushing yards per playoff game is second in NFL history, behind only Terrell Davis, who averaged 142.5 rushing yards per postseason game during his career with the Broncos. (Minimum of five games.)

Henry has had postseason games with 195, 182 and 156 rushing yards, which puts him second in NFL history for the most games with at least 150 rushing yards in the playoffs. If he can get 150 yards today, he’ll tie Davis for the most in postseason history.

And Henry is also one of only three players in NFL history with more than 200 yards from scrimmage in two different postseason games. Marcus Allen and Thurman Thomas are the others.

Henry has himself in the same company as some Hall of Famers with his postseason performances. If he can return from his long injury layoff today and have another big postseason game, it will be perhaps his most impressive performance yet.