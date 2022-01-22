Derrick Henry’s 3-yard touchdown ties Titans-Bengals at 6-6

Getty Images

Derrick Henry is back and the Titans have put points on the board.

Tennessee went 84 yards in nine plays, finishing the possession with a 3-yard touchdown run from Henry.

On first-and-goal, Henry took a direct snap and took the ball over the left side for the score.

While the Titans initially kicked an extra point, the Bengals were flagged for too many men on the field. Head coach Mike Vrabel elected to accept the penalty half the distance to the goal and go for two. But Henry was stopped just short of the goal line to keep the score at 6-6.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill got the drive started with a 41-yard pass to receiver A.J Brown that got the offense down to Cincinnati’s 43-yard line.

Henry has started the game with 10 carries for 30 yards with a long of 8 yards on five possessions.