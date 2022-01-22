Giants interview Leslie Frazier, will interview Patrick Graham for head coaching job

Getty Images

The Giants have completed interviews with a pair of Bills assistant coaches.

The team announced the completion of their interview with Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Saturday morning. They interviewed offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on Friday night.

Both interviews came after the Giants hired Joe Schoen as their General Manager earlier in the day. Schoen had been the assistant G.M. in Buffalo, so he knows both candidates well.

Daboll and Frazier are the first two candidates to interview for the team’s head coaching job. There are multiple reports that Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will interview for the head coaching job, however, and the team also requested an interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.