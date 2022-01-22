Is that it for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay?

Getty Images

When the 2021 season began, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that quarterback Aaron Rodgers wouldn’t return to the Packers in 2022. As the campaign progressed, a vibe emerged that maybe he’ll be back.

Now, with the No. 1 seed once again squandered by the Packers and Rodgers, what come next?

Rodgers will meet with reporters soon. Maybe he’ll say something. Maybe he won’t. Maybe he will, and then after everyone reacts to what he says, he’ll try to act like he didn’t.

Regardless, we may have seen Rodgers’ final game as a member of the Packers on Saturday night, with his fourth loss in four tries against the 49ers in the postseason. If so, he exits with one Super Bowl appearance in 14 seasons as the starter.