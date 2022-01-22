Jerry Jones not concerned about sun getting in players’ eyes, ball hitting board at Jerry World

Getty Images

When the Cowboys unveiled their new stadium in 2009, Jerry Jones proudly proclaimed it the greatest football stadium ever constructed. But the stadium has some flaws that were on display in the playoffs, including glare from the sun getting in players’ eyes, and the enormous video board being low enough to the field that it can be hit by punted footballs.

Jones, however, insists that those concerns are trivial and he has much more important issues to focus on.

“I wish to hell all I had to worry about was a ball hitting the screen or a little sun getting in there,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “Conditions and elements have been a part of football since it was [played] the first time. No. That’s about 10,000 on my list of things to worry about. And, no, we’re not going to do anything with it. It goes both ways. Both teams had a chance to get in the sun, both teams had a chance to get out of the sun. Relative to the elements that I see other people play, it’s nothing relative to — somebody said something about a ball hitting the screen. Do you know how many punts we’ve had out there that never hit that screen? It’s ridiculous. Well, I do the very same thing. When I’ve had my ass kicked or people mad at me, then I’m going to pick something out that I’m going to pick on them. Well, they don’t color coordinate or they don’t wear something I want them to wear when it’s really something much more important than that. What we got on our mind is that we didn’t play well enough in the first playoff game with a Hell of a team. Those are the other issues. I’m not going to worry about the popcorn over this. I’m not going to worry about a lot of stuff over this. I need to worry about something frankly that gets us back this week, next year in the playoffs.”

Jones is too proud of his football palace to ever accept that it needs any improvements. He’s much more focused on making improvements to his football team.