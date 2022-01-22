Jim Caldwell: I didn’t turn down interviews with Raiders, Vikings

Getty Images

Former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell issued a statement on Saturday morning responding to a report about his interest in a pair of head coaching interviews.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported this week that Caldwell declined the chance to interviews with the Raiders and Vikings about their vacancies. Caldwell said that report is incorrect.

“I would like to correct an erroneous report that I turned down opportunities to interview for the head coaching job with Minnesota and Las Vegas,” Caldwell said. “Those reports are not true. I have profound respect for both organizations and for the Wilf and Davis families and I did not decline any opportunity to interview with them.”

Caldwell didn’t say if he would be meeting with either of the teams. He has interviewed with the Bears and Jaguars this month and neither team has hired a new head coach, so Caldwell could be in line for a return to the NFL.