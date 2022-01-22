Joe Burrow: I’m tired of the underdog narrative

Getty Images

The Bengals were not a popular pick for the AFC Championship Game before the start of the season, but that’s where they will be next Sunday.

Evan McPherson‘s field goal at the whistle gave Cincinnati a 19-16 win over the top-seeded Titans and set them up for a trip to either Kansas City or Buffalo to play for a spot in the Super Bowl. The home team will be favored in that game, but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow‘s message after Saturday’s win was that people should stop viewing the Bengals as the scrappy team trying to overcome bigger, badder opponents.

“I’m tired of the underdog narrative,” Burrow said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com. “We are a really, really good team. We are here to make noise. We are a really good team with good players and coaches.”

Burrow went 28-of-37 for 348 yards while being sacked a playoff-record nine times in Saturday’s win. That kind of resiliency will make it hard for anyone to overlook the Bengals’ chances of advancing to Los Angeles next weekend.