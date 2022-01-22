Joe Burrow: I’m tired of the underdog narrative

Posted by Josh Alper on January 22, 2022, 9:01 PM EST
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

The Bengals were not a popular pick for the AFC Championship Game before the start of the season, but that’s where they will be next Sunday.

Evan McPherson‘s field goal at the whistle gave Cincinnati a 19-16 win over the top-seeded Titans and set them up for a trip to either Kansas City or Buffalo to play for a spot in the Super Bowl. The home team will be favored in that game, but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow‘s message after Saturday’s win was that people should stop viewing the Bengals as the scrappy team trying to overcome bigger, badder opponents.

“I’m tired of the underdog narrative,” Burrow said, via Paul Dehner of TheAthletic.com. “We are a really, really good team. We are here to make noise. We are a really good team with good players and coaches.”

Burrow went 28-of-37 for 348 yards while being sacked a playoff-record nine times in Saturday’s win. That kind of resiliency will make it hard for anyone to overlook the Bengals’ chances of advancing to Los Angeles next weekend.

36 responses to “Joe Burrow: I’m tired of the underdog narrative

  3. Confidence is good but if your the underdog all the pressure is on the other team. Don’t be in such a hurry to be the favorite.

  4. Their underdogs now but no matter what happens with the pieces they have locked up in place when next year rolls around no one is going to overlook or underestimate them.

  5. Wanna keep doubting this team now? The rest of us have been here, welcome to the party pal.

  6. Was at the game. Both teams looked bad. Turnovers and a few biggish plays were the whole story.

  7. What a legend. Sacked nine times, got up every time as if he had just converted on 3rd down. You can’t teach that.

  10. I have no doubt #9 will give us every opportunity to win. Like CJ Uzomah said, “ he’s a bad mfer”.

  11. Burrow has an admirable attitude. But perceptions and odds of underdogs are usually based on evidence. When you’re working against the odds, it makes you the underdog. IMPROVE your odds, and you’re no longer the underdog. One way to improve your odds: don’t run 10-15 yadds backwards and get sacked over and over and over.

  12. Gutsy, tough performance by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Having said that, that Offensive Line is horrible.

  13. Great game by Burrow, and I think he’s a legit HOFer in the making, but Tennessee lost that game more than Burrow /Cincinnati won it.

  15. Be really careful here, kid. Buffalo also thinks they’ve arrived. Can go away really quick.

  17. Dude, You got sacked like ten times. Special teams and defense bailed you out. Enjoy the underdog role…because you are until you can fix that pass protection…or lack thereof.

  18. JOE BURROW IS THE REAL DEAL!!!!!! CBS PLEASE QUIT PUSHING DAK PRESCOTT WE HAVE ALL SEEN HOW MEDIOCRE HE IS!!! 😂😂😂😂

  19. The Bengals don’t have a playoff roster. They have a young elite QB. I don’t know how far he can carry him. They better shorten up the routes, or he’s going to get slaughtered.

  20. I hope they do it, but I don’t see them beating either KC or the Bills. Time will tell…. Not sure my Bucs can win tomorrow either with all our injuries, but I NEVER sell Brady short. Go Bucs!!!

  22. Burrow turned the Bengals around. There is no other way to look at it.

    Joe Burrow > Josh Allen

  23. Will there be enough room in the stadium for Burrow and Allen to both bring their swagger?

  24. Bengals are legit. I don’t understand the hate.

    Burrow,Chase, etc are legit. Both those guys are special talents

  25. The D ans special teams won that game. And of course the defensive play calling by Tennessee baffles me. They play 12 to 15 yards off the ball on the corners. Makes no sense

  26. Like King said, a baby-faced killer. Nine sacks and still wins! What you got next? This team proves itself every week. Watch out KC or BUFF we are next!

  27. Someone might tell Burrow to be a bit more humble based on how many time he was sacked and they were his fault….

  28. Ah can’t wait for the AFC Title game.
    Burrow vs Allen. 2 blue collar cities go at it. Definitely fireworks!

  30. Bengals team ant about Burrow. Did you watch their defense. Team win. Whos
    next? Cant wait!

  32. If you think Burrow is good, he’s going to get much better. He still has a long way to go. Scary.

  33. Yall forget Bengals beat Kc just a few weeks ago. They looked like the better team too.

  34. For those saying the Bengals haven’t arrived apparently you haven’t been paying attention. This team already beat KC and lost to GB by a field goal this year in a game which they had every chance to win. Why not them? I agree Buffalo and KC on the road is a challenge. But this team has better than a punchers chance for sure. Underestimate Burrow if you want.

  35. Sorry Joey but a really really good team does not give up 9 sacks, you were lucky today the other team had Tannehill as quarterback.
    Your luck runs out next Sunday.

  36. AFTER THE SUPERBOWL THE “LOMBARDI TROPHY” WILL RESIDE IN OLD MIKE BROWN’S OFFICE AT PAUL BROWN STADIUM IN CINCINNATI!!!! OLD MIKE BROWN WILL LEAN BACK IN HIS EXTREMELY HUGE EXECUTIVE CHAIR SMOKING A CIGAR WITH JOEY B IN HIS OFFICE!!!! THEY WILL BOTH BE LAUGHING THEIR ASSES OFF AT ALL THE NATIONAL MEDIA WHO NEVER GAVE THE BENGALS A CHANCE THIS SEASON!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 BENGALS FIRST 3 LOSSES WERE ONLY BY 3 POINTS, INCLUDING A GAME AGAINST GREEN BAY WHICH WENT INTO OVERTIME!!!!!

