Joe Mixon touchdown gives Bengals 16-6 lead

The Bengals got off to a hot start in the second half and now have a solid lead over the Titans.

Though the club had just 7 yards rushing at halftime, Cincinnati came out running in the third quarter. And Joe Mixon capped a nine-play, 65-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown run.

Cincinnati converted a third-and-1 from its own 44 with a 12-yard pass from Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins. Then Burrow kept the drive alive by evading the pass rushers on third-and-5 for a 7-yard scramble to the Tennessee 16.

That’s when Mixon took a handoff to the left for the score and Cincinnati’s first TD of the game.

With the extra point, the Bengals had a 16-6 lead.