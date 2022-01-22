Matt LaFleur: “We’d be crazy” not to want Aaron Rodgers back

Getty Images

Does Aaron Rodgers want to keep playing for the Packers? That remains to be seen. Packers coach Matt LaFleur wants Rodgers to stay.

“Certainly we want him back here,” LaFleur told reporters after Saturday’s stunning home loss in the playoffs to the 49ers. “I think we’d be crazy to not want him back here.”

Frankly, they’re crazy to let it get to the point where he’s thought about leaving. But that’s not on LaFleur.

We’ll see what Rodgers says. We’ll see whether the Packers offer to pay Rodgers significantly more than his current contract, which carries Jared Goff (yes, Jared Goff) money.

Rodgers will be speaking soon. Stay tuned.