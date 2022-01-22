Mike Vrabel on Ryan Tannehill’s performance: “It’s never gonna be about one person”

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions in Saturday’s loss to the Bengals. After the game, coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Tannehill’s performance.

“Well I don’t think Ryan or myself of anybody did enough to win the game,” Vrabel told reporters after the 19-16 loss. “That’s how it goes. It’s never gonna be about one person, not as long as I’m the head coach. Which will be a while.”

Vrabel may be the coach for a while. But Tannehill may not be the quarterback, not if he keeps playing like he did tonight. If he doesn’t throw three interceptions, the Titans not the Bengals would be advancing to the AFC Championship.