NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores for AFC, NFC Divisional round games

Posted by PFT Editorial Staff on January 22, 2022, 12:08 AM EST
NFL: AUG 21 Preseason - Bills at Bears
Getty Images

The 2021 NFL regular season has come to an end and the 2022 postseason is underway. Eight teams remain in the Divisional round entering today. Teams left in the NFL playoffs include: Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

READ MORE: PFT’s NFL 2022 divisional round picks

Get the full NFL playoff schedule for 2022 below including TV channels, kickoff times, how to watch information and more. Plus, check back for final scores, results and analysis for every AFC and NFC playoff game.

2022 NFL Playoff Bracket

2022 NFL Playoff Schedule

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 22

(4) Cincinnati Bengals at (1) Tennessee Titans

  • Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (1) Green Bay Packers

  • Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

  • Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

Related2022 NFL draft order: Eagles hold 15th, 16th, and 19th overall picks

Championship Round

AFC Championship Game

  • Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022
  • Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS

NFC Championship Game

  • Date: Sunday, January 30, 2022
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FOX

Super Bowl LV

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion

2022 NFL Playoff Scores and Results

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

READ MORE: Final play for Cowboys was failure of coaching and execution

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors and more.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel, scores for AFC, NFC Divisional round games

  1. Great to already be in the 2nd round. Also great news that Za’Darius Smith, & Jaire Alexander will be back for that Divisional Round.

    Getting healthier at the right time!

    OneTeamOneNation

    PackerNation!

  2. 830 ET kickoff in Buffalo between Bills and Pats. Forecast as of today shows snow and a high in the teens. Gonna be nippy and chippy!

  4. all four look like great games… Now we see, first hand, the major advantage of ONE team from each Conference getting a bye….. huge advantage… needs to be fixed

  6. freefromwhatyouare says:
    January 10, 2022 at 8:33 am
    Great to already be in the 2nd round. Also great news that Za’Darius Smith, & Jaire Alexander will be back for that Divisional Round.

    Getting healthier at the right time!

    OneTeamOneNation

    PackerNation!
    —————————————
    Rah Rah Rah! Will not matter because Brady will bounce Aaron and company out of the play-offs yet again.

    One Player

    Will not get it done

    Another exit out of the play-offs….again

    Go Pack Go…..go home

  7. Lambeau Field forecast,… Snow flurries earlier in the day.
    Kickoff temp 16 dropping to 10 by games end,… light winds 12mph WSW.
    Not bad for mid January in GB. Pretty normal.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.