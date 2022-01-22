Packers continue to struggle at home in postseason

Getty Images

For the second straight year, the Packers have lost at Lambeau Field in the playoffs after earning the No. 1 seed. It continues a troubling 20-year trend of home playoff losses for a team that was once unbeatable in the playoffs on the frozen tundra.

From 1939 through 2001, the Packers went 14-0 at home in the postseason. Since 2002, when they lost to Mike Vick and the Falcons in the wild-card round, the Packers are 7-7 at Lambeau Field in the postseason.

They’ve now lost two in a row at home in the playoffs, falling the Bucs last year in the NFC Championship and the 49ers this year in the divisional round. If Aaron Rodgers won’t be returning for 2022, they may not have to worry about falling to 7-8 at home for a while.