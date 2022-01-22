Packers go up 10-3; AJ Dillon questionable to return

Getty Images

The 49ers got on the board to kick off the second half and kept Green Bay from scoring during the third quarter, but the Packers have stretched their lead back out to seven points early in the fourth quarter.

Mason Crosby hit a 33-yard field goal to put the Packers up 10-3 with just over 11 minutes left to play in the game.

The Packers used 14 plays and ate more than nine minutes on the way to the field goal, but a false start and a sack by Arik Armstead kept them from having a chance to score a touchdown that might have created too big a gap for the 49ers to overcome on a night when they’ve had five three-and-outs.

The Packers completed the drive without the help of running back AJ Dillon. Dillon, who scored the game’s only touchdown, left with a chest injury and is called questionable to return to the contest. Safety Darnell Savage is in the same boat with a back injury.