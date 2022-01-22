Packers had 10 players on the field for game-deciding field goal

Getty Images

It’s never easy to block a field goal. It’s even harder without 11 players on the field.

The Packers had only 10 players on the field for the field goal attempt that resulted in the 49ers upsetting Green Bay and advancing to the NFC Championship.

“That’s unacceptable,” coach Matt LaFleur told reporters after the game. “That’s on me.”

It’s easy for him to say that, because he has a regular-season record of 39-10 in three years on the job and will not be fired. The real question is whether special-teams coordinator Maurice Drayton will pay for the blunder with his job.

It doesn’t help that it was a blocked punt that opened the door for the 49ers to tie the game.

“I’ve got to do a better job, obviously, and be more involved to make sure those types of things don’t happen,” LaFleur said. “Ultimately, it all falls on me.”

It may fall on LaFleur, but he won’t take the fall. We’ll see whether anyone does.