Packers out to 7-0 lead after first possession

The Packers have scored the first points of Saturday night’s divisional round playoff game against the 49ers.

Green Bay opened up with the ball on their 31-yard-line and they drove 69 yards in short order to grab a 7-0 lead over a team that Aaron Rodgers has never beaten in the playoffs. The score came on a six-yard run by running back A.J. Dillon.

Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams did a lot of the work to get the Packers in position. They hooked up three times for 35 yards and Rodgers hit Aaron Jones for a 19-yard pickup as well.

The 49ers will now get the ball back and a quick answer would set the stage for an exciting night at Lambeau Field.