Raiders could be preparing to make a run at Josh McDaniels

Posted by Mike Florio on January 22, 2022, 9:26 AM EST
New England Patriots Training Camp
Getty Images

Two weeks after the coaching carousel began to spin, none of the eight teams looking for head coaches have requested permission to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. That could soon be changing.

Per multiple sources, the Raiders are believed to be preparing to make a run at McDaniels, as the replacement for Jon Gruden and interim coach Rich Bisaccia.

The interest in Patriots executive Dave Ziegler for the G.M. position is strong circumstantial evidence to support the chatter that’s currently making the rounds, and that we’ve picked up from multiple sources who have their ears attached to the broader grapevine.

It’s believed that McDaniels would want full control over the football operation. That could complicate the effort to hire Ziegler, unless there’s a disconnect between Ziegler’s authority on paper and his practical power when the time comes to make decisions.

If the Raiders hire McDaniels, he’d return to the AFC West, where he coached the Broncos from 2009 and into 2010.

The Patriots are surprised McDaniels hasn’t drawn any interest in the current cycle, especially after his work in 2021 with rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Some wonder whether teams remain skittish after McDaniels verbally accepted the head-coaching job with the Colts four years ago, before backing out. (If so, those teams owe it to themselves to pursue the whole story as to what actually transpired.)

When McDaniels took the Denver job 13 years ago, his first order of business was to unload quarterback Jay Cutler. It will be very interesting to see what McDaniels does with incumbent quarterbacks Derek Carr, if McDaniels ends up becoming the next coach of the Raiders.

19 responses to “Raiders could be preparing to make a run at Josh McDaniels

  3. Teams have had soooo much success with the Belichick coaching tree they would be foolish not to give McDaniels his, what 3rd bite at the apple?

    As far as turning down Indy, it seems after everyone had been hired, McDaniels said he wanted Bill Belichick style control over everything and Ballard said no. I have to assume McDaniels made that demand at the last minute because it gave him leverage. He’s a power hungry jerk from the Belichick coaching tree of power hunger jerks.

  4. Josh McDaniels? Why would the Raiders want to reheat that soufflé? He failed miserably as a head coach before.

  5. I don’t think he gets another shot after that b.s. he pulled in Indy. Yeah, Irsay is a huge tool but the billionaire boys club won’t deal with someone that will stand them up like that. We’re all responsible for our decisions and McDaniels burned that bridge.

  6. What a smack in the face to Rich Bisaccia and to the team that went through all the chaos and turmoil and still played for him and each other. McDaniels will rip that team apart.

  7. I’d hate to lose him in new England. If it happens I wish him well the raiders would be getting a hell of a coach.

  10. OH it would just be a perfect transition from last season into next year if Davis was to hire McDaniels…. The Raiders could unload the entire staff and majority of the front office as per his demands. Then Josh can once again spurn the Raiders for a return to New England and leave Mark wondering what happened.

    Mark Davis’s “Rock Star” hire could end up being Adam Gase or Matt Nagy.

  11. First Harbaugh, now McDaniels, that bowl Mark Davis puts on his head to cut his hair must be too tight! LOL!

  12. That would go terribly. Not like they didn’t have a front show seat for the Denver disaster, so they’d get what they deserve.

  13. Nine ex Belichick Patriot assistants have failed in head coaching jobs. Maybe it’s not Belichick, maybe all the success came because of Tom Brady. Belichick himself hasn’t had much success since Tom left, even with a soft schedule embarrassingly one and done in the playoffs. Maybe the true X factor is something Tom does or secretly takes like other guys that have defied father time

  14. When will NFL teams finally stop hiring Bill Belichick assistant coaches as head coaches? Every single one has dramatically failed as head coaches?(verdict is still out on Brian Flores) There’s a lot broken branches on the Bill Belichick coaching tree.

  18. McDaniels still wants BB’s job but with Jones, Belichick wants that HC victories record. He is four seasons away …

  19. I would pack his bags and drive him to Logan in a dump truck.

    One of the worst gamecallers in the game. Good developer of QBs.

    Not really head coach material and he’d be a fool to work for Mark Davis.

