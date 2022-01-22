Rashaan Evans, Teair Tart among inactives for Titans-Bengals

Getty Images

The Titans have elected to make linebacker Rashaan Evans a healthy scratch for their divisional-round matchup with the Bengals on Saturday.

Evans appeared in 12 games with 11 starts for Tennessee this season, playing 60 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He did not start the club’s Week 18 matchup against Houston and played only three defensive snaps and five special teams snaps.

Linebacker Jayon Brown is active for the contest after he played 10 games with six starts this season.

Titans Defensive tackle Teair Tart is inactive after he was limited in all three days of practice with an ankle injury.

For the Bengals, receiver Stanley Morgan is inactive with a hamstring injury. He was questionable after being limited in practice all three days of the practice week.

The Titans’ remaining inactives are receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, outside linebacker Derick Roberson, offensive lineman Dillon Radunz, and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison.

Cincinnati’s inactives are receiver Trenton Irwin, running back Trayveon Williams, offensive lineman Fred Johnson, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, and defensive end Wyatt Ray.