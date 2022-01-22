Report: Dan Quinn interviewing with Giants Monday

Getty Images

The Giants started their head coaching interviews later than most other teams looking for new ones this offseason, but they’re making good progress.

They got their first two interviews out of the way by speaking with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will join the list on Monday.

Quinn has also interviewed with or is set to interview with the Broncos, Bears, Vikings and Dolphins. All of the interest would seem to be a good sign for his chances of getting back in a top job after being fired by the Falcons early in the 2020 season.

The Giants are also expected to interview their defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and there’s been word that former Dolphins coach Brian Flores could also be in the mix.