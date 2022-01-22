Ryan Tannehill throws pick on first play, but Titans hold Bengals to field goal

Posted by Myles Simmons on January 22, 2022, 4:48 PM EST
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

Tennessee’s offense didn’t get off to a good start, but the club’s defense was able to pick things up.

On the first play from scrimmage, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill targeted receiver Julio Jones but safety Jesse Bates jumped the route and picked the ball off at Tennessee’s 42-yard line. He was tackled there for no further return yards.

While the Bengals overcame a second-and-13 with a 23-yard reception by running back Joe Mixon. But the club got a delay of game foul on third-and-9. And on third-and-14, receiver Tee Higgins only manage to get 8 yards.

Evan McPherson’s 38-yard field goal went through the uprights to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead.

Tennessee’s offense went backwards on its next drive, too, as Tannehill got sacked on third-and-9 for a three-and-out.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Ryan Tannehill throws pick on first play, but Titans hold Bengals to field goal

  1. If the Bengals can contain Henry and it’s on Tannehill to move the offense they are in big trouble. When it comes to QBs the Bengals have a huge advantage.

    It doesn’t look like Cincy can handle the Titan’s DL so this game could end 3-0.

  3. So they get Henry back and they come out throwing on the first play? Sometimes these coaches out-think themselves.

  5. Titans D is legit but Tannehill and their offense is a disaster. Hard to believe they’re the #1 seed.

  7. “the king” doesnt look good…no surprise and cinci is up 6 0….Tannehill looks bad so it could be a Bengal day.

  8. bassplucker says:

    Titans D is legit but Tannehill and their offense is a disaster. Hard to believe they’re the #1 seed.

    They have a good defense…usually. The problem is when Tannehill is great he’s still only good but when he’s bad he’s apocalyptically bad…like his 4 INTs against Houston. He also had five games with a QBR below 30 and twice in the teens. That’s not going to cut it no matter who you’re playing. In essence, as Tannehill goes, so goes the Titans. So far, it’s not looking good for the Titans.

  9. If Tennessee had a more likeable QB, maybe I wouldn’t root against the Titans this postseason. But Tannehill is so dull.

  10. Julio Jones saw that the safety was going to jump in front of him, and he had a chance to cut him off, but he didn’t want the contact that was going to happen if he had come back to the ball. It’s on tape. See what you think. It wasn’t a good throw, but the receiver has to fight. Every ball won’t be perfect.

  11. Burrow has to get rid of the ball quicker, Tannehill Will throw another another pick, but Burrow needs TDs

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.