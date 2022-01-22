Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler retires

Getty Images

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler is calling it a career.

Butler told the team he is retiring, the team announced.

“It is an emotional day as I announce I am retiring from my football coaching career,” Butler said in a statement. “I have spent every year since 1990 as a coach in the NFL and the NCAA, but the time is right for me to walk away after a successful career both playing and coaching the game I love.

“I want to thank the Rooney Family, Bill Cowher, Mike Tomlin and all the coaches and players that I have been involved with over my entire coaching career. I look forward to spending more time with my family, whom have been so supportive of me throughout the years. I wish nothing but the best to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I will be cheering them on during my retirement.”

The 65-year-old Butler has been the Steelers’ defensive coordinator since 2015 and was their linebackers coach for 12 seasons before he got promoted to defensive coordinator. His departure represents a significant change for the Steelers’ defense.

The Steelers have not said who will replace Butler, although secondary coach Teryl Austin has previously been mentioned as a potential successor.