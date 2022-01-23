Aaron Rodgers: I’ll “take some time” but then make a decision before free agency

USA TODAY Sports

The clock is ticking on Aaron Rodgers‘s next move, sooner than he expected.

Following Saturday night’s upset loss at home to the 49ers, Rodgers said he’s going to figure things out, and that he’ll make a decision before free agency begins.

“I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here,” Rodgers told reporters after the game. “And take some time away and make a decision . . . It’s fresh right now. It’s a little shocking for sure.”

He added that he thought he’d have more time to being the process of contemplating his future, and that he’s “a little numb” that things ended so quickly. He plans to talk to G.M.Brian Gutekunst within the next week.

Will how the last three seasons ended factor in the decision-making process? “I mean of course it does,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers also made it clear that he doesn’t want to be “part of a rebuild” in the event the team decides not to keep some of the key players who are due to become free agents.

Rodgers created the impression that his decision will be to stay or retire. Would he play for another team?

“It’s tough to say at this point,” Rodgers said. “I don’t think it’s fair to anybody or myself to really go down those paths at this point.”

At some point soon, those paths will become relevant. Rodgers will win the MVP award for the fourth time in his career, and for the second straight year. If he wants to play but not for the Packers, he’ll need to identify a new football home.