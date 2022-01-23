Aaron Rodgers: Relationship with Brian Gutekunst has grown “a lot”

Getty Images

At one point in April 2021, a report emerged that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanted the team to fire G.M. Brian Gutekunst. Rodgers, who knows how to send a message when he wants to, allowed that one to marinate.

Now that the 2021 season has ended for the Packers, Rodgers has a glowing assessment of Gutekunst, and of the extent to which they currently get along.

For the final question of his post-game press conference following the 13-10 loss to the 49ers, Rodgers was asked to explain how far his relationship with Gutekunst has grown over the last 12 months.

“A lot, you know?” Rodgers said. “A lot honestly. Brian came out and saw me on the west coast and we had some good conversations. And from the day I got back, I feel like there was earnest decisions on both sides to meet in the middle and communicate. I’m very thankful to be a part of the conversations I was a part of. I feel like my opinion mattered. To feel the even deeper and more meaningful support from him and him and [director of football operations] Russ [Ball] and [CEO] Mark [Murphy]. So that was definitely a special part of the season, to see that relationship grow. I think [he] put together a really nice team. A team that could have won the Super Bowl. And he deserves a lot of credit for some of the moves that he made. Disappointed we couldn’t put it together for him and the organization tonight.”

That’s a sign of real progress between Rodgers and Gutekunst. While it doesn’t mean Rodgers definitely will want to stay in Green Bay in 2022, the impediment to continuing his career there apparently won’t be his relationship with the front office.